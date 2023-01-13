Lithuanian Opera removes works by Russian composers as “culture in Russia too closely associated with aggressive politics”

Lithuanian Opera removes works by Russian composers as “culture in Russia too closely associated with aggressive politics”

 

Latest news Ukraine

Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theater (LNOBT) is changing its repertoire, abandoning works by Russian composers. Sergei Prokofiev’s ballet “Romeo and Juliet” and Igor Stravinsky’s “Holy Spring” were substituted by other plays, LNOBT reported.

“LNOBT decided to follow the recommendation of the Ministry of Culture and temporarily, until the end of hostilities in Ukraine, refrain from public presentations of works by Russian authors, because culture in Russia is too closely associated with the aggressive politics of this country.

Oleksandr Tkachenko, the Minister of Culture of Ukraine, also requested this while addressing the world cultural community. We hope that LNOBT’s audience will understand the geopolitical situation and support our decision, especially since instead of rejected works, we will show ballets that are very popular with the audience”, says Jurgita Skiotytė-Norvaišienė, head of LNOBT’s artistic activity department.

Both ballets, which will replace the abandoned performances, are national stage productions that have received great recognition from the audience.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags