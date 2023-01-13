Lithuanian Opera removes works by Russian composers as “culture in Russia too closely associated with aggressive politics”

Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theater (LNOBT) is changing its repertoire, abandoning works by Russian composers. Sergei Prokofiev’s ballet “Romeo and Juliet” and Igor Stravinsky’s “Holy Spring” were substituted by other plays, LNOBT reported.

“LNOBT decided to follow the recommendation of the Ministry of Culture and temporarily, until the end of hostilities in Ukraine, refrain from public presentations of works by Russian authors, because culture in Russia is too closely associated with the aggressive politics of this country.

Oleksandr Tkachenko, the Minister of Culture of Ukraine, also requested this while addressing the world cultural community. We hope that LNOBT’s audience will understand the geopolitical situation and support our decision, especially since instead of rejected works, we will show ballets that are very popular with the audience”, says Jurgita Skiotytė-Norvaišienė, head of LNOBT’s artistic activity department.