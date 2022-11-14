Lithuania delivers infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

12 M113 IFVs sent by Lithuania have already arrived in Ukraine.

10 out of 12 IFVs are equipped with 120-mm mortars.

“Lithuania is fulfilling its obligations and now 62 M113 IFVs have been sent to Ukraine,” the Lithuanian Minister of Defense Arvydas Anušauskas announced.

