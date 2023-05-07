Ukraine receives three RADA radars produced by Israeli defense technology company to detect Russian missiles

On 4 May, Ukraine received three RADA ieMHR radars produced by the Israeli company DRS RADA Technologies, according to the Lithuanian non-governmental organization, “Blue/Yellow”, which gathers donations for the Ukrainian Army.

The next day, Israeli volunteer Nathan Flyer, who was also involved in the procurement of these systems, shared a photo on Twitter that suggested that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had already started using the radars.

המכ"מ ישראלי, המימון – בעיקר ליטאי (אבל גם אני השתתפתי), והמיקום – אוקראינה. 3 מתוך 16 כבר הגיעו. pic.twitter.com/j6b78Wnzyn — Natan Flayer 🇺🇦 (@NatanFlayer) May 5, 2023

Multi-Mission Hemispheric Radar ieMHR is a tactical radar designed to detect various targets (determine their location and altitude) – from small drones to mortars, aircraft, and missiles.

The radar is capable of covering a large area of over 100 km and detecting nano drones, helicopters, and fighter jets, as per Defense Express.

