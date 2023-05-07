Ukraine receives three RADA radars produced by Israeli defense technology company to detect Russian missiles

Latest news Ukraine

On 4 May, Ukraine received three RADA ieMHR radars produced by the Israeli company DRS RADA Technologies, according to the Lithuanian non-governmental organization, “Blue/Yellow”, which gathers donations for the Ukrainian Army.

First radars, for which Lithuanians crowdfunded EUR 14mn, arrived in Ukraine

The next day, Israeli volunteer Nathan Flyer, who was also involved in the procurement of these systems, shared a photo on Twitter that suggested that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had already started using the radars.

Multi-Mission Hemispheric Radar ieMHR is a tactical radar designed to detect various targets (determine their location and altitude) – from small drones to mortars, aircraft, and missiles.

The radar is capable of covering a large area of over 100 km and detecting nano drones, helicopters, and fighter jets, as per Defense Express.

