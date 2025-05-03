Lithuania strips residence permits from Russians, Belarusians who frequently visit home

Lithuania has implemented additional restrictions for Russian and Belarusian citizens that took effect on 3 May, RFE/RL reported. Under the new law passed by Lithuania’s Seimas (parliament), Russian citizens will lose their residence permits if they travel to Russia or Belarus more than once every three months without “objective reasons,” with exceptions for transportation workers and those with valid justifications.

As of 1 April, 14,652 Russian citizens held valid residence permits in Lithuania, one of the countries most vocal in supporting Ukraine after Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

The restrictions are part of broader sanctions that suspend visa applications and ban Russians without residence permits from purchasing Lithuanian real estate.

Russians and Belarusians arriving from outside the EU face additional security checks. All restrictions remain in effect until 2 May 2026.

Regional security context

Lithuania’s move comes amid growing regional tensions. Just days before these restrictions took effect, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned about Russia potentially preparing “something” alarming in Belarus, disguised as the upcoming “Zapad-2025” military exercises scheduled for September 2025.

The exercises are particularly concerning for NATO and the Baltic states, as Belarus borders both Lithuania and Latvia and could serve as a potential staging ground for Russian military operations.

Lithuania has also recently raised concerns about potential Russian espionage risks when it lodged a complaint with the European Commission over Hungary’s decision to relax entry requirements for Russian and Belarusian citizens. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis stated that “This step by Hungary poses very serious security threats to the Schengen area and many European countries.”

The travel restrictions are part of Lithuania’s broader strategy to distance itself from Russia and Belarus.

In October 2024, the Lithuanian parliament voted to terminate three international agreements with Russia and Belarus concerning economic cooperation. Lithuanian lawmaker Vilnius Semeška stated, “We have a neighbor who, through cooperation with Russia, poses a threat not only to Lithuania’s national security but to all of Europe. Therefore, there can be no economic or any other cooperation that supports this regime.”

