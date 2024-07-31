Eng
Lithuania warns of espionage risk from Hungary’s new visa rules for Russian citizens

Citing increased incidents of diversions and sabotage across Europe allegedly linked to Russian espionage, Lithuania raised concerns about Hungary’s decision to allow easier entry for Russians and Belarusians into the EU.
by Vira Kravchuk
31/07/2024
2 minute read
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis. Source: @GLandsbergis on X
Lithuania lodged a complaint with the European Commission over Hungary’s recent decision to relax entry requirements for Russian and Belarusian citizens, citing potential security risks to the European Union, according to the Baltic News Service (BNS).

The situation gained additional significance in light of the EU sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus following the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. While these sanctions don’t explicitly prohibit Russian travel to the EU, they have restricted Russian-based airlines and blacklisted numerous Kremlin-associated individuals.

BNS reports that Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis says EU security concerns are associated with potential Russian espionage.

 “This step by Hungary poses very serious security threats to the Schengen area and many European countries, therefore it must be addressed at the EU level,” Landsbergis said.

He emphasized the timing of Hungary’s move, coinciding with increased diversions and sabotage acts in European countries, allegedly linked to Russian intelligence services.

The Lithuanian minister criticized Hungary’s actions, stating they hinder collective European security efforts and potentially facilitate activities hostile to European countries’ security. He called for urgent discussions within the EU regarding Hungary’s apparent disregard for common EU policies and interests.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban initiated this new policy, which allows Russian and Belarusian citizens to enter as guest workers without security checks. After three years, they have options for family relocation and permanent residency. 

According to EU regulations, member states retain the right to determine legal migration and work permit policies. However, non-EU citizens with valid EU visas can generally move freely within the 29-country Schengen area.

 

