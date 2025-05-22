Chancellor Merz attends ceremonial birth of Germany’s first overseas brigade in 80 years

Germany is forming its first permanently deployed combat brigade abroad since World War II, in Lithuania, amid growing threats from Russia, according to Bloomberg.

Lithuania closely monitors Russian military activity near its borders and in neighboring Belarus, where Russian forces have been stationed since 2022. A key flashpoint is the Suwałki Corridor, a land strip between Belarus and Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave, vital for NATO’s ability to reinforce the Baltic states. While there is no current fighting in the corridor, its vulnerability is a major concern for NATO planners, who fear a potential Russian move.

On 22 May, a ceremonial formation of Germany’s 45th Tank Brigade will take place in central Vilnius, attended by Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. The brigade, expected to reach 5,000 troops by the end of 2027, will symbolize Germany’s new approach to European security.

Currently, about 400 German troops are stationed in Lithuania, undergoing training and combat preparation. Their number is set to rise to 2,000 by the summer of 2026 and reach full brigade strength by 2027. This will mark Germany’s first permanent deployment of a combat brigade abroad since WWII.

The decision follows Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and pressure from Lithuania, which remains vulnerable between Kaliningrad and Belarus. Germany aims to assume greater responsibility amid expectations of reduced US military presence in Europe under President Donald Trump.

Merz has stated his intention to make the Bundeswehr the strongest army in Europe. However, the success of this ambitious plan depends not only on political will but also on Lithuania’s ability to provide adequate infrastructure and the willingness of young Germans to enlist.

To encourage volunteers, the government has passed legislation increasing pay and improving conditions for military personnel, particularly those serving in Lithuania.

Beyond military deployment, Germany is also deepening economic cooperation with the Baltic States. Defense giant Rheinmetall is already building an artillery shell factory in Lithuania, which will create new jobs and strengthen the region’s defense industry.