Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Chancellor Merz attends ceremonial birth of Germany’s first overseas brigade in 80 years

Berlin intends to make the Bundeswehr the strongest army in Europe.
byOlena Mukhina
22/05/2025
3 minute read
NATO’s battlegroup in Latvia tested its combat readiness during exercise Crystal Arrow 2023 A female Danish soldier hiding in the woods during exercise Crystal Arrow 2023 in Latvia. The exercise Crystal Arrow 2023 was the NATO Combat Readiness Evaluation (CREVAL) for the multinational battlegroup in Latvia and assessed the combat ability and integration into the Latvian Mechanized Infantry Brigade. The exercise ran from 20 to 31 March 2023. Credit: NATO Flickr
Chancellor Merz attends ceremonial birth of Germany’s first overseas brigade in 80 years

Germany is forming its first permanently deployed combat brigade abroad since World War II, in Lithuania, amid growing threats from Russia, according to Bloomberg. 

Lithuania closely monitors Russian military activity near its borders and in neighboring Belarus, where Russian forces have been stationed since 2022. A key flashpoint is the Suwałki Corridor, a land strip between Belarus and Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave, vital for NATO’s ability to reinforce the Baltic states. While there is no current fighting in the corridor, its vulnerability is a major concern for NATO planners, who fear a potential Russian move.

Russia spy chief warns NATO: Poland and Baltic States to “suffer first” in event of war

On 22 May, a ceremonial formation of Germany’s 45th Tank Brigade will take place in central Vilnius, attended by Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. The brigade, expected to reach 5,000 troops by the end of 2027, will symbolize Germany’s new approach to European security.

Currently, about 400 German troops are stationed in Lithuania, undergoing training and combat preparation. Their number is set to rise to 2,000 by the summer of 2026 and reach full brigade strength by 2027. This will mark Germany’s first permanent deployment of a combat brigade abroad since WWII.

The decision follows Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and pressure from Lithuania, which remains vulnerable between Kaliningrad and Belarus. Germany aims to assume greater responsibility amid expectations of reduced US military presence in Europe under President Donald Trump.

Merz has stated his intention to make the Bundeswehr the strongest army in Europe. However, the success of this ambitious plan depends not only on political will but also on Lithuania’s ability to provide adequate infrastructure and the willingness of young Germans to enlist.

To encourage volunteers, the government has passed legislation increasing pay and improving conditions for military personnel, particularly those serving in Lithuania.

Beyond military deployment, Germany is also deepening economic cooperation with the Baltic States. Defense giant Rheinmetall is already building an artillery shell factory in Lithuania, which will create new jobs and strengthen the region’s defense industry.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts