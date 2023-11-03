Lithuania says it’s ready to support Ukraine’s energy sector

Lithuania stands ready to support Ukraine’s energy sector, as it did last winter, says Jarekas Niewierowiczius, Senior Adviser to the Lithuanian President, LRT reports.

According to LRT, Niewierowiczius made the remarks on 3 November at a remote meeting of the Ukrainian President’s Peace Formula Working Group on Energy Security, emphasizing the importance of collaboration to ensure the stability of the energy sector and the security of energy supply.

As the winter is approaching, Ukrainian officials warn of possible upcoming Russian air attacks on the Ukrainian energy grid, similar to last winter’s Russian campaign that targeted multiple energy-generating and heating facilities, power lines, electric substations, and other elements of Ukraine’s energy system.

“Last winter’s events in Ukraine showed that the energy sector was one of the main targets of Russia’s attacks, as the aggressor seeks to destroy the foundations of the state and break the people’s defense spirit. To ensure the resilience of the energy sector and the security of energy supply, we need to join forces and work together. Lithuania will stand together with Ukraine this winter,” Niewierowicz said in a comment to BNS.

To date, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with two high-capacity electric autotransformers, 274 transformers, and related components, along with other electrical network support equipment and over 1,000 generators, including a mobile heat boiler. Additional assistance is planned in the near future, according to LRT.

