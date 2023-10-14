Lithuania to invest over $1 million in reconstruction projects in Ukraine

The Lithuanian Cabinet of Ministers has approved over $1 million funding of three new projects for the reconstruction of a kindergarten, school, and essencial infrastructure in Ukrainian settlements affected by Russian aggression, LRT reports.

“The projects implemented by Lithuania are very well received both by Ukraine and its partners because in fact we are taking action on the ground. They are happening, they are successful, they are being opened – children are going to attend kindergartens or schools. Therefore, all this work is truly impactful,” said Government Chancellor Giedrė Balčytytė at a Cabinet meeting on 11 Oct.

Lithuania plans to implement the “3D tool for digital spatial planning for municipalities in Ukraine” project worth over $447,000 in three years and will reconstruct a school in Snihurivka in six months. Another project worth over $525,000 will improve infrastructure in Borodianka village in Kyiv Oblast which was almost completely destroyed by Russian troops in 2022, in five months.

According to the Chancellor, Lithuania prepares a long-term concept that will help “stop overloading the government with each specific project.” At the same time, priority will be given to those projects where Lithuania can make the most effective contribution.

Earlier, the Lithuanian Navy handed over radar equipment for maritime surveillance to the Ukrainian Naval Forces.

The radar kits would provide maritime surveillance and enhance the ability to monitor the maritime situation, according to the Lithuanian Defense Ministry.