Lithuania sends radar kits to bolster Ukraine’s maritime defense

Responding to requests from the Ukrainian Navy, Lithuania provided with radar equipment that will strengthen Ukraine’s ability to monitor its territorial waters.
byMaria Tril
27/09/2023
1 minute read
Source: Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense
On 26 September, the Lithuanian Navy handed over radar equipment for maritime surveillance to the Ukrainian Naval Forces, the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania reported.

The radar kits will provide maritime surveillance and enhance the ability to monitor the maritime situation. As mentioned in the Ministry statement, Lithuania sent the equipment in response to the needs and requests of the Ukrainian Navy.

“For Ukraine, which is devastated by the Russian war, this radar equipment will be important to protect its territorial waters and ensure its citizens’ security,” said Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas

On 19 September, Arvydas Anušauskas presented Lithuania’s allies with Ukraine’s latest military assistance package, including detonation systems, maritime surveillance radars, and ammunition for Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launchers. Additionally, Leopard tanks intended for Ukraine would start undergoing repairs in Lithuania in September.

Earlier, Lithuania established a long-term support plan, which contains a new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth €200 million is foreseen for 2024-2026.

