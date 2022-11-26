Recently liberated Ukraine’s Kherson has electricity again after a month of pause

The city of Kherson in Ukraine’s south which was liberated by Ukrainian troops on 11 November, now has an electricity supply again after almost a month of pause.

Before retreating, Russian troops blew up electricity substations and lines along with other facilities, in particular cell towers, in the city to make life there unbearable for locals.

The electricity supply to the city was restored on 26 November 2022, the deputy head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko informed. Critical infrastructure in the city already has a centralized electricity supply while the rest of the customers will also gradually receive it.

In total, 70% of electricity needs are currently covered in Ukraine. The recent massive Russian missile attack on 23 November caused massive blackouts in the country. The damage has been partially repaired.

