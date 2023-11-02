Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Security Council: Ukraine gears up for Russia’s winter attacks on critical infrastructure

As winter approaches, Russia’s increasing missile buildup for potential attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, Ukraine’s Security Council chief says.
Yuri Zoria
02/11/2023
1 minute read
Danilov_RNBO_Russian invasion ukraine
Oleksii Danilov, the secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council. Source: Ukrayinska Pravda
Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, reports Russia’s missile buildup, signaling potential winter attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Concerns rise as Ukraine takes proactive steps, aided by international partners, to defend against the impending threat.

“The Russian Federation is preparing for a scenario where there will be winter temperatures to harm us. Accordingly, they will try to hit critical infrastructure facilities that ensure vital activity,” Danilov said on the national telethon on 2 November, according to Ukrinform.

The Secretary reassured that Ukraine is preparing to counter this threat as much as possible and the situation is not critical, emphasizing that most critical infrastructure facilities are under control, and Ukraine is receiving additional air defense equipment from international partners. 

Read also:

 

 

