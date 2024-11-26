Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia launches record 188 long-range drones against Ukraine, targeting power grid

Energy infrastructure has reportedly been damaged in Ternopil, although no one was hurt in targeted Ternopil and Kyiv.
byYuri Zoria
26/11/2024
2 minute read
russia launches record 188 long-range drones against ukraine targeting power grid ukrainian mobile fire group lookout russia's shahed anatolii shtefan 26 2024 launched unprecedented drone attack deploying unmanned aerial vehicles
Ukrainian mobile fire group on the lookout for Russia’s Shahed drones. Illustrative photo: Anatolii Shtefan.
Russia launches record 188 long-range drones against Ukraine, targeting power grid

On 26 November 2024, Russia launched an unprecedented drone attack against Ukraine, deploying a record 188 unmanned aerial vehicles across multiple regions. The Ukrainian Air Force reported detecting and tracking 192 aerial targets, including 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 188 drones.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

The Shaheds explosive drones and unidentified UAVs were launched from multiple directions, including Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions, targeting critical infrastructure and civilian areas, the report says. Ukrainian air defense systems, including aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare means, and mobile fire groups, were mobilized to repel the attack.

By 09:00, Ukrainian forces had shot down 76 drones across 17 oblasts, including Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Ternopil, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Mykolaiv.

Additional 95 drones were “locationally lost” – meaning crashed “possibly due to active electronic warfare countermeasures,” while five drones were observed moving towards Belarus, according to the Air Force’s report.

Russia has increasingly deployed cheap aerial decoy drones in large numbers to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses, increasing the likelihood of drones carrying warheads penetrating protected areas. The “locationally lost” drones mentioned in Air Force reports are most likely these decoys.

The Air Force’s figures suggest that at least 17 Russian drones might have reached their targets or still were in the Ukrainian airspace as of the time of reporting.

In Ternopil, the attack damaged the electrical infrastructure. Public broadcaster Suspilne reported multiple explosions around 01:00, with a repeated explosion at 01:47. Mayor Serhii Nadal said the city experienced temporary disruptions to trolleybuses and elevators, though water supply, heating, and public transportation were gradually restored.

Ternopil Oblast Military Administration head Viacheslav Nehoda confirmed that a critical infrastructure object was damaged, but emphasized no human casualties occurred.

In Kyiv, the drone attack lasted five hours, with air raid sirens active throughout the night. The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that over ten enemy drones were destroyed, and preliminary assessments indicated no casualties or injuries.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts