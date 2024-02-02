Log Out
Lithuania delivers ammunition, detonation systems to Ukraine

“Our assistance to Ukraine is active and consistent because it is an investment in our own security,” Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said.
byIryna Voichuk
02/02/2024
1 minute read
Lithuania’s latest aid package for Ukraine. Credit: Lithuanian Defense Ministry/X
Lithuania delivered thousands of anti-tank grenade launcher Carl Gustaf rounds and the RISE-1 long-range smart initiation system to Ukraine, marking another contribution to Ukraine’s defense capabilities, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry announced on 2 February.

This follows the announcement by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda that Lithuania will provide $200 million in additional military assistance to Ukraine.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas highlighted Lithuania’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine, stating, “Our assistance to Ukraine is active and consistent because it is an investment in our own security.”

Anušauskas also emphasized Lithuania’s efforts in the demining coalition it is “assembling for Ukraine.”

In January, Ukraine and Lithuania agreed on joint steps for manufacturing drones to meet the needs of the Ukrainian military.

Read also:

