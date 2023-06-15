Japan in talks with US to provide artillery shells for Ukraine – WSJ

Japan is in talks to provide artillery shells to the US to help bolster stocks for Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The Japanese defense ministry says it has not yet made a final decision on the provision of shells, and if it opts to supply them, it would mark a significant shift for a country that has historically restricted the export of lethal weaponry, as reported by WSJ.

WSJ sources added that Japan is considering supplying 155-mm artillery shells under a 2016 pact to share ammunition as part of its security alliance with the US.

A Pentagon spokesman said it is up to each country to decide what it could provide.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: ammunition, Japan