Japan in talks with US to provide artillery shells for Ukraine – WSJ

Japan is in talks to provide artillery shells to the US to help bolster stocks for Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia, the Wall Street Journal reports.
The Japanese defense ministry says it has not yet made a final decision on the provision of shells, and if it opts to supply them, it would mark a significant shift for a country that has historically restricted the export of lethal weaponry, as reported by WSJ.
WSJ sources added that Japan is considering supplying 155-mm artillery shells under a 2016 pact to share ammunition as part of its security alliance with the US.
A Pentagon spokesman said it is up to each country to decide what it could provide.
Tags: ammunition, Japan