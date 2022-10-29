Lithuania to repair 12 PzH2000 howitzers for Ukraine – defense minister

Lithuanian would repair 12 German Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers for Ukraine, Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said.

“The repair of PzH2000 howitzers damaged in Ukraine will continue to be organized in Lithuania. Two after their repair are on their way to Ukraine and two more are currently being brought to Lithuania,” he wrote on Twitter.

In June, Ukraine received 12 Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers. After weeks of intensive use, the guns required maintenance, as they are designed to fire no more than 100 shots a day.

 

