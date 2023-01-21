Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania call on Germany to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine asap

The heads of foreign affairs of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania called on Germany to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine as soon as possible, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania informed.

We, 🇱🇹 🇱🇻🇪🇪 Foreign Ministers, call on Germany to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine now. This is needed to stop Russian aggression, help Ukraine and restore peace in Europe quickly. Germany as the leading European power has special responsibility in this regard. — Gabrielius Landsbergis🇱🇹 (@GLandsbergis) January 21, 2023