Netherlands pledges 20 million euros to strengthen Ukrainian energy network

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Caspar Veldkamp on Thursday 16 January pledged 20 million euros on behalf of his country to strengthen Ukraine’s energy network, which has been hit hard by targeted attacks from Russia.

The Netherlands’ 20 million euro pledge to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure comes at a critical moment, as Russia’s systematic attacks on power facilities have left civilians vulnerable during the harsh winter months while simultaneously crippling the Ukrainian economy.

As can be evidenced from the official website of the Dutch foreign ministry, the money is intended for both repairs and protection of energy facilities, as well as decentralized generation of electricity.

The foreign ministry states that Russia has been targeting both power plants and gas infrastructure during the winter months, deliberately putting Ukrainian citizens in the dark and cold. These attacks are also hitting the Ukrainian economy hard because companies and institutions need gas and electricity to keep functioning.

Veldkamp said that “The Netherlands does not want to watch as Russia cowardly tries to disrupt Ukrainian society and break the morale of citizens by attacking the energy network. That’s why I’m glad the Dutch cabinet was able to release money to help Ukrainians get through the winter.”

Minister Veldkamp visited the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on 16 January and spoke with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna alongside his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha. During the talks, Veldkamp emphasized that Ukraine can continue to count on military, financial and moral support from the Netherlands.

“It is now almost 3 years since Russia invaded Ukraine, a sad anniversary. Since then, the Russian military has been sowing death and destruction in Ukrainian society with continuous attacks. There is no sign of Russia stepping back in this. Ukraine therefore still desperately needs our support and that of our EU and NATO partners. I assured my colleagues today that the Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine unabated for as long as necessary,” Veldkamp emphasized.

Veldkamp announced an additional contribution of seven million euros to NATO’s Ukraine Comprehensive Assistance Package (UCAP) during the talks. From the UCAP, NATO provides non-lethal support to Ukraine such as fuel, medical supplies, winter equipment and drone jammers.

Furthermore, Veldkamp also announced that the Netherlands remains committed to new EU sanctions against Russia, measures against sanctions circumvention and that the Netherlands will continue to make maximum efforts to achieve justice for Ukrainian citizens.

