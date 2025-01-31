Finland allocates new aid package to Ukraine worth almost $ 866 million

Finland has approved its 27th military aid package to Ukraine valued at nearly 200 million euros ($ 866 million), the Finnish Ministry of Defense reported on 31 January.

Finland has supported Ukraine since the start of Russian invasion of Ukraine. In April 2024, Finland signed a ten-year security cooperation agreement with Ukraine, reinforcing its commitment to Ukraine’s defense and reconstruction efforts, marking as one of the key international partners for Ukraine in terms of military support.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb authorized the military assistance on 31 January.

Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen said that this package was developed in close cooperation with Ukrainians.

The Defense Minister withheld specific details about the package’s contents, delivery methods, and timing for security reasons.

“The security development in Europe depends on us Europeans. Ensuring Ukraine’s independence and defense capability is now the most crucial part of this whole matter,” Häkkänen said.

The latest package brings Finland’s total military aid to Ukraine to 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion).

Finland also hosted over 66,000 Ukrainian refugees, providing them with temporary protection since February 2022

President Stubb recently suggested a potential ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia could occur within three to six months.

