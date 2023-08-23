Lithuania’s President, Portugal’s President, Finland’s PM arrive in Kyiv

On the morning of 23 August, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda arrived in Kyiv to participate in the celebration of Ukraine’s Independence Day on 24 August, Nausėda announced on his Twitter.

Back in Kyiv to celebrate Ukraine's Independence Day together with the brotherly Ukrainian nation.



Ukraine‘s victory is near!



🇱🇹 will continue supporting 🇺🇦 as long as it takes! pic.twitter.com/e9XHYCIc2f — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) August 23, 2023

According to the Office of the President of Lithuania, during his working visit to Kyiv, Gitanas Nausėda will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss assistance to Ukraine, which is defending itself against Russian aggression, and negotiations on Ukraine’s membership in the European Union.

🎞️ Momento da chegada a Kyiv, esta manhã. O MNE @JoaoCravinho acompanha a deslocação do Presidente da República, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, à Ucrânia. Amanhã assinala-se o Dia da Independência do país. pic.twitter.com/lvUtsNdgsn — Negócios Estrangeiros PT (@nestrangeiro_pt) August 23, 2023

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Souіa arrived in Kyiv accompanied by Foreign Minister João Gomes Cravinho and other officials, as well as historian José Pacheco Pereira and businessman Luis Delgado, CNN Portugal reported.

“The goal is multifaceted. First, to extend the Portuguese presence. The prime minister was here, the Assembly of the Republic president was here, the foreign minister was here several times, and now the president is here. Portugal is demonstrating solidarity in all areas,” Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said.

Later, the Portuguese President visited Bucha, where he honored the memory of the victims of Russian aggression.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa visita a Igreja de Santo André, em Bucha. O local onde esteve uma vala comum onde foram encontrados cerca de 200 corpos. pic.twitter.com/o6uHXDZq6c — João Porfírio (@porfiriojoao1) August 23, 2023

At 13:24, it was reported that Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo had arrived in Kyiv. He has already met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss defense and security cooperation.

Welcome to Ukraine, @PetteriOrpo! I thank Finland for its military and humanitarian support, sanctions, and readiness to co-lead a number of Peace Formula items. I also invited Finland to take part in our Defense Industries Forum this autumn. 🇺🇦🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/6aJurskrQJ — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 23, 2023

“Finland is a reliable defender of normal life in our Europe and the rules-based international order,” Zelenskyy wrote on his TG channel.

