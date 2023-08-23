Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Lithuania’s President, Portugal’s President, Finland’s PM arrive in Kyiv

On 23 August, National Flag Day, European leaders arrive in Ukraine. For security reasons, the Presidential Office does not announce visits by foreign leaders. So far, representatives of three countries have arrived in Kyiv.
byIryna Voichuk
23/08/2023
2 minute read
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Kyiv. Credit: Screenshots from the video on Zelenskyy’s TG channel
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



On the morning of 23 August, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda arrived in Kyiv to participate in the celebration of Ukraine’s Independence Day on 24 August, Nausėda announced on his Twitter.

According to the Office of the President of Lithuania, during his working visit to Kyiv, Gitanas Nausėda will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss assistance to Ukraine, which is defending itself against Russian aggression, and negotiations on Ukraine’s membership in the European Union.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Souіa arrived in Kyiv accompanied by Foreign Minister João Gomes Cravinho and other officials, as well as historian José Pacheco Pereira and businessman Luis Delgado, CNN Portugal reported.

The goal is multifaceted. First, to extend the Portuguese presence. The prime minister was here, the Assembly of the Republic president was here, the foreign minister was here several times, and now the president is here. Portugal is demonstrating solidarity in all areas,” Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said.

Later, the Portuguese President visited Bucha, where he honored the memory of the victims of Russian aggression.

At 13:24, it was reported that Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo had arrived in Kyiv. He has already met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss defense and security cooperation.

Finland is a reliable defender of normal life in our Europe and the rules-based international order,” Zelenskyy wrote on his TG channel.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts