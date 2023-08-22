Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Zelenskyy meets with Ursula von der Leyen in Greece

After meetings with the Greek Prime Minister and the Serbian President, the Ukrainian President met with the President of the European Commission during his visit to Greece.
byIryna Voichuk
22/08/2023
1 minute read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Credit: Zelenskyy’s TG channel
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



On 22 August, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, during his visit to Greece, Zelenskyy announced on his TG channel.

“I met with Ursula von der Leyen to thank her for her efforts to normalize Ukraine’s agricultural exports and transit. It is important to fully restore them since September 15th,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said that he expects a positive assessment of Ukraine’s progress in the October enlargement package and a subsequent decision by EU member states to open accession talks with Ukraine by the end of 2023.

“We also coordinated positions on the Peace Formula as we advance to the Global Peace Summit,” Ukraine’s President added.

On 21 August. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the Maximos Mansion in Greece.

Following a meeting, the Ukrainian President announced that Greece would join the training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts