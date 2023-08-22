Zelenskyy meets with Ursula von der Leyen in Greece

On 22 August, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, during his visit to Greece, Zelenskyy announced on his TG channel.

“I met with Ursula von der Leyen to thank her for her efforts to normalize Ukraine’s agricultural exports and transit. It is important to fully restore them since September 15th,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said that he expects a positive assessment of Ukraine’s progress in the October enlargement package and a subsequent decision by EU member states to open accession talks with Ukraine by the end of 2023.

“We also coordinated positions on the Peace Formula as we advance to the Global Peace Summit,” Ukraine’s President added.

On 21 August. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the Maximos Mansion in Greece.

Following a meeting, the Ukrainian President announced that Greece would join the training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots.

