Zelenskyy visits Greece, meets with Greek PM, Serbian President

byOrysia Hrudka
21/08/2023
1 minute read
Photo source: Protothema
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the Maximos Mansion in Greece on 21 August, Protothema reports. “Greece stands by Ukraine,” emphasized Kyriakos Mitsotakis. President Zelenskyy will also meet with Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the President of Greece.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have a one-on-one meeting followed by extended discussions with delegations. This visit marks Zelenskyy’s first official visit to Greece, and it is particularly significant following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis highlighted Greece’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. President Zelenskyy also stressed the significance of meaningful negotiations during his visit to Greece, which aims to protect human life and foster cooperation.

Additionally, a dinner organized by Mitsotakis will be attended by leaders from the Western Balkans, regional countries, Ursula von der Leyen (President of the European Commission), and Charles Michel (President of the European Council). This dinner sends a message of support for Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic perspective, highlighting Greece’s pivotal role in the region.

The visit underlines Greece’s commitment to Ukraine’s cause and its role in the broader regional context, solidified by participation in G7 leaders’ declarations in support of Ukraine.

Furthermore, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić will meet with Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday in Athens, where an informal summit of Western Balkan countries is taking place.

