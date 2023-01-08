Greece could accept later delivery of Marders should Germany supply those to Ukraine first – BILD source

Marder IFV. Illustrative image: Wikimedia Commons
According to BILD, the German federal government plans to deliver 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine by the end of March. At the same time, Athens could accept a later delivery of Marders to Greece, should Germany supply those to Ukraine first, a high-ranking Greek military told BILD on 6 January:
“Greece’s defense capabilities will not be affected if the delivery of the Marders is delayed,” said the military.
Last September, Greece and Germany agreed on the “ring exchange,” in which Greece was going to donate its 40 Soviet-era BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine in exchange for 40 German Marder IFVs for Greece.
On 6 January, the White House reported that the US was to supply the Bradley IFVs and Germany its Marder vehicles to Ukraine.
Bundestag to press on Scholz to supply Leopards after Marders
