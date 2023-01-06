Bundestag to press on Scholz to supply Leopards after Marders

Chairwoman of the Bundestag Defence Committee Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann welcomed the decision of the Federal Government of Germany to supply Ukraine with Marder armored personnel carriers and hopes that Leopard tanks would be next.

“It is a great relief that the German government and especially the Chancellery are finally clearing the way for the supply of armored vehicles to Ukraine. This is happening very late, but not too late. Our efforts have yielded results. But: we will not give up. After the Marder comes the Leopard,” Strack-Zimmermann wrote on Twitter.

Es ist eine große Erleichterung, dass die Bundesregierung & speziell das Kanzleramt den Weg endlich frei machen für Panzerlieferungen an #Ukraine. Es kommt sehr spät, aber nicht zu spät. Unser Einsatz hat gewirkt. Aber: Wir lassen nicht locker. Nach dem Marder kommt der Leopard. https://t.co/PViUmjFlK4 — Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (@MAStrackZi) January 5, 2023

On Thursday, Washington and Berlin announced in a joint statement that the United States will provide Ukraine with Bradley combat vehicles and Germany with Marder.

The decision was made during a telephone conversation between President Joe Biden and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

According to the joint statement, Berlin will also supply Ukraine with another battery of Patriot SAMs.

Chancellor Scholz agreed to the transfer of Marder after months of resistance on the issue.

Tags: Germany, Leopard, Marder