German FM urges “winter protection plan” for Ukraine

“We saw last winter the brutal way in which the Russian president wages this war, with targeted attacks on critical infrastructure such as power plants,” The German FM says, calling for a “winter protection plan” for Ukraine.
byYuri Zoria
02/10/2023
German generators in Ukraine
German power generators in Ukraine delivered in late 2022. Photo by Bundesanstalt THW
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called to develop a strategy to insulate Ukraine from the fallout of a campaign of Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid this winter, The Guardian reports.

On 2 October, she told reporters in Kyiv:

“Ukraine needs a winter protection plan of air defense, generators and a strengthening of the energy supply.

“We saw last winter the brutal way in which the Russian president wages this war, with targeted attacks on critical infrastructure such as power plants.”

Ms. Baerbock has been in Kyiv to participate in an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

EU FMs meet in Kyiv to consider Zalenskyy’s peace plan and show solidarity with Ukraine

Last fall, Russia started a months-long military campaign to damage the Ukrainian power grid. The campaign comprised a series of repeated missile and drone strikes on power infrastructure, damaging multiple power generating stations, electric substations, and high-voltage power lines, which resulted in numerous blackouts across the country throughout late fall, winter, and early spring. 

Ukrenergo prepares for “any possible scenario” as Russian missile attack damages energy facilities

 

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
