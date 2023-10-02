German FM urges “winter protection plan” for Ukraine

“We saw last winter the brutal way in which the Russian president wages this war, with targeted attacks on critical infrastructure such as power plants.”

“Ukraine needs a winter protection plan of air defense, generators and a strengthening of the energy supply.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called to develop a strategy to insulate Ukraine from the fallout of a campaign of Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid this winter, The Guardian reports .

Ms. Baerbock has been in Kyiv to participate in an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Last fall, Russia started a months-long military campaign to damage the Ukrainian power grid. The campaign comprised a series of repeated missile and drone strikes on power infrastructure, damaging multiple power generating stations, electric substations, and high-voltage power lines, which resulted in numerous blackouts across the country throughout late fall, winter, and early spring.

