Ukrenergo prepares for “any possible scenario” as Russian missile attack damages energy facilities

The CEO of the national energy company Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, said that Russian missiles had hit some energy facilities in Ukraine’s central and western regions on the morning of 21 September, according to Liga.

He wrote on Facebook that the power supply to the main grid had already been restored, and the electricity supply for the customers was already being restored.

Earlier, local authorities of the northwestern Rivne Oblast reported that Russian missiles damaged power infrastructure in the region, not specifying any particular facilities. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that a missile hit a power facility in Rivne.

The Ukrenergo CEO noted that the power engineers were ready for the attack, as preparations had been underway since the end of the last heating season.

Kudrytskyi stressed that it is impossible now to say whether this is the beginning of a new wave of attacks on the Ukrainian energy system.

“But we have no illusions. We read the intelligence reports and know that the enemy is cynical and cruel, and all moral and legal boundaries have long since been crossed. That is why we are preparing for any possible scenario,” Ukrenergo CEO Kudrytskyi said.

According to Kudrytskyi, preparations for the heating season are underway, and power engineers have learned from last year’s experience when Russian air attacks on power and heating infrastructure across Ukraine lasted through the fall and winter.

