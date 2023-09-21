Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russia resumes air attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure: partial blackout in Rivne Oblast

Russian strike on Rivne Oblast power facility may suggest renewed campaign against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure; regional blackout ensued.
byYuri Zoria
21/09/2023
1 minute read
Rivne Oblast Military Administration Head Vitalii Koval standing in front of a car service station, damaged by the Russian missile strike in the early hours of 12 September 2023. Photo: Telegram/Rivne ODA
One of the targets of Russia’s massive air attack against Ukraine in the early hours of 21 September was an energy facility in Rivne Oblast in northwestern Ukraine, which caused a partial blackout in the region, according to local authorities. Also, the attack damaged a car service station and five cars.

“Today, Rivne Oblast has suffered from missile strikes. Unfortunately, there were hits on the energy and [other] civilian infrastructure.  Behind me is the car service station, partially destroyed, and the damaged car on its premises. Fortunately, no one was hurt,” Rivne Oblast Head Vitali Koval said in a video address on the morning of 21 September.

After months of the campaign to destroy the Ukrainian energy infrastructure that lasted from the fall of 2022 to the spring of 2023, Russia switched the focus of its strikes to fuel, port, and agricultural facilities for the summer. Now, Russia seems to be resuming its campaign aimed at knocking out the Ukrainian power grid.

