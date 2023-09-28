Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Over 40 European energy firms turn to Ukrainian facilities to store gas for winter

The companies transport their gas to Ukraine amid almost full European facilities and competitive prices.
byBohdan Ben
28/09/2023
1 minute read
Ukrainian gas transit system. Illustrative photo by Naftogaz
Ukraine’s state-owned gas transit company informed that 40 foreign traders had been actively using its gas storage services in April-September this year. The Operator of Gas Transit Systems of Ukraine (OGTSU) said that major European energy companies are among the customers that have contracted to store natural gas in Ukraine’s underground storage facilities.

OGTSU has signed 25 new deals with foreign firms for gas storage and transit services in 2023, bringing the total number of international clients above 130.

European customers have highly valued the reliability and responsibility shown by OGTSU and our underground storage operator,” said OGTSU’s CEO Dmytro Lyppa. “The situation on the European gas market is creating demand for additional storage capacity, and Ukraine is well-positioned to meet this need with competitive services.

Ukraine’s extensive gas pipeline and storage infrastructure has remained resilient amid Russia’s war. Separate stress tests of the systems were successfully conducted in August.

With Europe seeking to reduce its dependence on Russian gas imports, Ukraine is offering its facilities as an additional storage hub. OGTSU said it provides “beneficial services at very competitive prices” as European nations look to shore up energy security.

