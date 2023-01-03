Unseasonably warm weather eases Ukraine’s electricity demand – Ukrenergo

Unseasonably warm weather in Ukraine is easing demand on the country’s electricity grid, the country’s state-owned electricity operator Ukrenergo said on 3 January, although still urging Ukrainians to “consume electricity wisely,” CNN reports.

“Due to warm weather, consumption in Ukraine is reduced,” Ukrenergo said on its official Facebook page adding that “Power plants produce enough electricity to cover the load” while “due to clear weather in the morning and afternoon hours, the production of electricity by solar power plants is increased.”

For months, Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, disrupting the supply of electricity, water, and heat in the country this winter.

