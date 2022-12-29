Russia was preparing its 10th missile attack for two weeks to deprive Ukrainians of electricity on New Year but failed — Ukraine’s PM

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Russia was preparing to launch its tenth massive attack during the last two weeks. In particular, Russia hoped to deprive Ukrainians of electricity on New Year but failed thanks to the efficiency of Ukrainian air defense which shot down 54 out of 69 Russian missiles.
Russia launched its 10th missile attack on 29 November 2022.
Missile attacks reported in half of Ukraine oblasts, air defense shot down dozens of missiles
In some Oblasts, emergency shutdowns of electricity may be applied to avoid network failures. Yet, energy engineers are already working to repair everything, the Prime Minister stated.
“Thank you the Air Defense Forces, the Armed Forces, medics, rescuers, and everyone involved in eliminating the consequences of shelling,” he wrote.
Tags: Russian missile attacks