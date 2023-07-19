Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russia launches largest-yet attack on Odesa; port, grain instrastructure hit

byAlya Shandra
19/07/2023
1 minute read
odesa missile drone attack
Rescuers eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa. Credit: Ukraine’s SES
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



On the night of 19 July, the Russian army launched the most massive-yet attack on Odesa, using multiple missiles and drones.

The strike on Odesa was part of a massive night strike at various Ukrainian cities. According to Ukraine’s Air Forces, in the last night, Russians attacked Ukrainian cities with 16 Kalibr cruise missiles, eight Kh-22 missiles, six Oniks cruise missiles, one Kh-59 missile, and 32 Shahed-136/131 drones.

Air defense forces destroyed 37 aerial targets, including 13 Kalibr missiles, one Kh-59 aircraft missile, 23 Shahed-136/131 drones.

Ukraine’s authorities said that Kh-22 and Oniks missiles were launched at the port and critical infrastructure, hitting a grain and oil terminal, damaging tanks and loading equipment, and starting a fire.

Several residential buildings were damaged by the explosive wave, six civilians were injured, including one child, the Head of Odesa Oblast Administration, Oleh Kiper, said.

He added that an industrial facility near Odesa was hit, injuring a civilian employee and damaging two warehouses in different locations – one with tobacco and the other with fireworks. Firefighters are extinguishing a fire of over 3000 square meters.

odesa missile drone attack
Rescuers eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa. Credit: Ukraine’s SES

According to Kiper, Ukrainian air defense shot down 8 Shahed drones over Odesa, but tourist bases and hotels were damaged by falling debris, and two civilians were injured.

The blast wave from the downed Kh-59 missile damaged several nearby buildings and injured three civilians, added Kiper.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts