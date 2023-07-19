Russia launches largest-yet attack on Odesa; port, grain instrastructure hit

On the night of 19 July, the Russian army launched the most massive-yet attack on Odesa, using multiple missiles and drones.

The strike on Odesa was part of a massive night strike at various Ukrainian cities. According to Ukraine’s Air Forces, in the last night, Russians attacked Ukrainian cities with 16 Kalibr cruise missiles, eight Kh-22 missiles, six Oniks cruise missiles, one Kh-59 missile, and 32 Shahed-136/131 drones.

Air defense forces destroyed 37 aerial targets, including 13 Kalibr missiles, one Kh-59 aircraft missile, 23 Shahed-136/131 drones.

Ukraine’s authorities said that Kh-22 and Oniks missiles were launched at the port and critical infrastructure, hitting a grain and oil terminal, damaging tanks and loading equipment, and starting a fire.

Several residential buildings were damaged by the explosive wave, six civilians were injured, including one child, the Head of Odesa Oblast Administration, Oleh Kiper, said.

He added that an industrial facility near Odesa was hit, injuring a civilian employee and damaging two warehouses in different locations – one with tobacco and the other with fireworks. Firefighters are extinguishing a fire of over 3000 square meters.

According to Kiper, Ukrainian air defense shot down 8 Shahed drones over Odesa, but tourist bases and hotels were damaged by falling debris, and two civilians were injured.

The blast wave from the downed Kh-59 missile damaged several nearby buildings and injured three civilians, added Kiper.