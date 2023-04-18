Ukraine and Poland agree on transit of Ukrainian grain

First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko following talks with Polish counterpart, a video screenshot/ Source: Telegram, @EurointergrationComUa

During talks on Tuesday, Ukraine and Poland reached an agreement on the transit of Ukrainian grain through Poland. It follows Warsaw’s transit suspension and imposition of an import ban, as reported by European Pravda, citing the announcement by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko.

“As a result of the negotiations, it was decided that the transit of Ukrainian goods through Poland would be unblocked on the night of Thursday to Friday [20-21 April – ed.],” stated Svyrydenko.

Svyrydenko has asserted that Kyiv understands the Polish farmers’ situation. It is just as the Polish side understands the situation of Ukrainian farmers suffering due to the full-scale Russian war against Ukraine.

“Eventually, Russian aggression is the root cause of this situation. And we will do everything in our power to prevent Russia from taking advantage of the situation,” emphasized Svyrydenko, noting that Polish counterparts had briefed Kyiv on the logistics of transporting Ukrainian goods through Poland.

In late March, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, and Slovakia sent a joint letter to the EC, at Poland’s initiative, demanding a response to the issues caused by Ukrainian grain exports.

Recent days have seen a ban on Ukrainian agricultural imports by Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia and a call for a ban by Romania. Warsaw initially blocked the transit of agricultural products from Ukraine and imposed a ban on imports.

Tags: Poland, Russian aggression, Ukraine, Ukrainian grain