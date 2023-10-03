Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine’s grain gets green light in Lithuania port after Polish roadblock

Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine reached an agreement to expedite Ukrainian grain exports by shifting inspections to Klepėda port, solving a logjam caused by Poland’s embargo.
byMaria Tril
03/10/2023
1 minute read
Ukrainian Minister of Agriculture at a meeting with his colleagues from Poland and Lithuania. Photo: Ukrainian Ministry of Agriculture
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 3 October, the agriculture ministers of Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania agreed that Ukrine’s grain would undergo inspection at the Lithuanian port Klepėda, Solsky Mykola, Ukrainian Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, said.

Within the next two days, veterinary, sanitary, and phytosanitary control of Ukrainian grain will shift from the Ukrainian-Polish border to Klepėda (Lithuania) port. According to the Ministry of Agriculture’s statement, this will accelerate transit through Poland.

“This is a positive step in building this transit corridor and the solidarity corridor we have established with Europe,” Polish Minister of Agriculture, Robert Telus said for RMF 24.

Earlier, Poland’s decision to keep the embargo, despite the EU Commission allowing export to five European countries on 15 September 2023, sparked an escalating dispute between Polish and Ukrainian politicians.

On 21 September 2023, Ukrainian and Polish agriculture ministers agreed “to find a solution that considers the interests of both countries.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts