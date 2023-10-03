Ukraine’s grain gets green light in Lithuania port after Polish roadblock

On 3 October, the agriculture ministers of Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania agreed that Ukrine’s grain would undergo inspection at the Lithuanian port Klepėda, Solsky Mykola, Ukrainian Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, said.

Within the next two days, veterinary, sanitary, and phytosanitary control of Ukrainian grain will shift from the Ukrainian-Polish border to Klepėda (Lithuania) port. According to the Ministry of Agriculture’s statement, this will accelerate transit through Poland.

“This is a positive step in building this transit corridor and the solidarity corridor we have established with Europe,” Polish Minister of Agriculture, Robert Telus said for RMF 24.

Earlier, Poland’s decision to keep the embargo, despite the EU Commission allowing export to five European countries on 15 September 2023, sparked an escalating dispute between Polish and Ukrainian politicians.

On 21 September 2023, Ukrainian and Polish agriculture ministers agreed “to find a solution that considers the interests of both countries.”

