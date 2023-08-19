Russia is negotiating with Türkiye, Qatar on a new grain agreement – Bild

Russia warned Ankara in advance, it would terminate the UN-brokered Black Sea agreement that unblocked Ukrainian grain export. Currently, Moscow is negotiating with Türkiye and Qatar on a new agreement on Russian grain shipment primarily to African countries, which will replace the previous deal, according to Bild.

Under the alleged terms of the new agreement, Qatar will reportedly become a sponsor of the supplies, and Türkiye will be in charge of the deal organization.

The new deal could be signed as early as this weekend in Budapest, as the head of Russia’s Tatarstan Republic Rustam Minnikhanov has already arrived in Hungary’s capital, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also scheduled to visit it.