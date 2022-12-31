Russia may launch another long-range attack in coming days – British intel

In its latest intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry says Russia may launch another wave of long-range strikes “in the coming days in an effort to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian population.

The ministry tweeted:

  • “On 29 December 2022, Russian forces launched another wave of long-range strikes across Ukraine, once again primarily targeting the power distribution network. Since October, Russia has sustained a general pattern of conducting an intensive wave of strikes every seven to ten days.”
  • “Russia is almost certainly following this approach in an attempt to overwhelm Ukrainian air defences. However, there is a realistic possibility that Russia will break this pattern to strike again in the coming days in an effort to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian population over the new year holiday period.”

