Explosions heard near strategic airfield in Engels, Russia for the third time in December

On the morning of December 29, in the vicinity of the airfield of the city of Engels, Saratov region of Russia, the air defense system went off and the sounds of explosions were heard, Russian publication “Meduza”, Russian publics in Telegram Baza and Mash, Nexta channel and Russian propaganda publication “RIA Novosti” report as cited by Ukrainska Pravda.

The strategic aviation of the Russian Federation is located at the Engels airfield. This air base was attacked twice in December. According to Russian media, these were strikes by Ukrainian drones.

It is also reported that an air raid alert was sounded in Engels. Russian publics in Telegram and VK publish photos of anti-aircraft trails in the sky, users write that they heard explosions.

RIA Novosti, with reference to the Saratov governor, reported that in the Engelsk district the anti-aircraft defense destroyed an “unrecognizable object”.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian war against Ukraine