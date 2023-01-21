The funeral ceremony for Ukrainian officials who died in the tragic helicopter crash has started in Kyiv

People coming to the funeral ceremony. Photo by Presidential Office

The funeral ceremony for those who died in the tragic helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, started in Kyiv today, on 21 January.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his wife, heads of the parliament and the government, several ministers, politicians, and heads of the security forces came to say goodbye to the dead. The queue of Kyivians who came to say goodbye to the dead stretched to 500 meters.

As was reported, the helicopter with Ukrainian officials crashed in Brovary near Kyiv on 18 January. Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyy, the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhen Yenin, and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among the passengers of the crashed helicopter who died. In total, 16 people were killed in the accident.

The funeral ceremony for those who died in the helicopter crash in Brovary near Kyiv on Jan 18 started today Ukrainian internal minister & other officials were killed in the crash. President, ministers and thousands of Kyivans came to say goodbye.

📷OP https://t.co/W7UtuhQp6Q pic.twitter.com/lN0ML1iY7Y — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 21, 2023

The crash may have been caused by weather conditions (thick mist) and a pilot’s mistake, according to one of the versions that Ukraine’s National Police considers. The investigation of the catastrophe is underway.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian war against Ukraine