European Commission is wary of China’s peace plan for Ukraine

Frans Timmermans, the Vice-President of the European Commission/ Source: Censor.net

Frans Timmermans, Vice-President of the European Commission, expressed reservations regarding the peace proposal announced by China on the war in Ukraine, as reported by Handelsblatt, referencing his interview with the German public-broadcasting radio station Deutschlandfunk.

Timmermans emphasized that a peace plan could only work if Russia retreated behind Ukraine’s borders. According to him, the only path to a peace plan is to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial borders.

“If we move away from respecting borders, hell will break loose throughout the world,” stated Timmermans.

Timmermans clarified that it is currently unclear what the peace plan might entail.

On the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, China expressed interest in a peace proposal. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced that the peace proposal on resolving the Ukraine crisis would focus on respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity, the foundations of the UN Charter, taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries, and supporting all efforts to find a peaceful resolution.

Recent US statements have expressed concern over possible Chinese arms transfers to Russia.

“If the Americans release this information, we must take it seriously,” Timmermans said, referring to Foreign Minister Anthony Blinken’s statements.

If it occurs, this will have “serious consequences” for relations with China. Nonetheless, Timmermans hopes the Chinese leadership will honor its promise not to provide arms. Following Blinken’s remarks, China accused the US of spreading false information.

Tags: China, peace plan for Ukraine, Russian war against Ukraine