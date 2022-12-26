Iran and China have not supplied any missiles to Russia — Ukraine’s spy chief

Head of Ukraine’s Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said in his interview for Liga net that neither Russia nor Iran have supplied any missile to Russia so far.

He also said that China hasn’t supplied any weapons for Russia “and will not supply them, as far as we understand.”

Regarding Iran, it remains an open question whether it will supply missiles but “everyone is working to prevent this from happening.”

Iran itself realized that handing weapons over to Russia so easily is not accepted by the world. Even by that part of the world with which they are used to communicate normally,” Budanov also added.

In addition to Shahed-136 and Shahed-131, Iran supplied Russia with large Mohajer-6 drones, similar to Bayraktar in tactical and technical characteristics. Budanov also said that Russians are trying to buy ammunition from Iran and other countries, facing a shortage of artillery, tank, and other ammunition since the autumn of 2022.

