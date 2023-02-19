China to cross “red line” if it provides weapons to Russia – US Ambassador to UN

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Credit: The United States Mission to the United Nations.

If China or any other country considered supporting Russia’s war effort in Ukraine with lethal weapons, that would be unacceptable, the US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on 19 February, NBC News reported.

US officials believe China may be providing nonlethal military assistance to Russia and is considering sending lethal aid, according to NBC News.

Moreover, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned the Chinese highest-ranked diplomat Wang Yi of the consequences of China’s decision to provide lethal aid to Russia during their meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, according to Reuters.

“We welcome the Chinese announcement that they want peace because that is what we always want to pursue in situations like this. But we also have to be clear that if there are any thoughts and efforts by the Chinese and others to provide lethal support to the Russians in their brutal attack against Ukraine, that would be a red line,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in an interview with CNN following the rumors that China might be considering offering lethal aid to Russia.

Tags: Russia-China relations, Russian invasion of Ukraine, US-China relations