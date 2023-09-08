Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Chinese media & cultural figures visit Mariupol, sing in the place of mass murder, sparking outrage

Chinese opera singer Wang-Fang performed the Soviet WWII song Katiusha in destroyed Mariupol Drama Theater, where the Russian army killed about 600 civilians who were seeking shelter in the theater during the bombing of the city. Also, several Chinese media representatives and bloggers visited the city and occupied Crimea in what Russian authorities called a “visit of the Chinese People’s Republic delegation.” Ukraine demanded explanations from China.
byBohdan Ben
08/09/2023
1 minute read
The Russian governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksionov, meeting with a Chinese delegation on 7 September 2023. Photo via Aksionov.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The performance of the song “Katyusha” by the Chinese “opera singer” Wang-Fang at the ruins of the drama theater in Mariupol, in which the Russian army killed more than 600 innocent people, is an example of complete moral degradation,” spokesman of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko said.

The video of the performance in the place of mass murder was published on the internet.

Also, on 7 September 2023, after visiting Mariupol, the delegation of Chinese media and cultural figures, including Wang-Fang, visited occupied Crimea. 

Their arrival is illegal. It grossly violates the legislation of Ukraine, which regulates the crossing of the state border by foreigners. Ukraine respects the territorial integrity of China and expects from the Chinese side an explanation of the purpose of the stay of Chinese citizens in Mariupol, as well as the way they got to the temporarily occupied Ukrainian city,” Nikolenko also said.

Meanwhile, the Russian governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksionov, met with a Chinese delegation. He called China a “brotherly state” for Russia, saying they discussed cooperation in the sphere of tourism, media, and education.

 In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said it initiates a ban on entry to Ukraine for all these Chinese “tourers,” likely meaning representatives of media and culture spheres.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts