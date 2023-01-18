Helicopter crash kills children in Kyiv suburb (updating)

A helicopter of Ukraine's Emergency Service fell on a kindergarten in Kyiv suburb on 18 January. Photo by UNIAN/Telegram

A helicopter of Ukraine’s Emergency Service fell on a kindergarten in Brovary, a northeastern suburb of the capital Kyiv, Ukraine’s National Police reported.

18 people got killed (including nine passengers of the helicopter and two children on the ground) and 29 people got wounded, including 15 kids, according to the Head of Kyiv Oblast Administration Kuleba.

Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyy, the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhen Yenin, and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among the passengers of the crashed helicopter. All of them died.

18 killed and 29 people wounded in a helicopter crash in Brovary this morning – Kyiv Oblast Administration Kuleba The crash may have been caused by the weather conditions (thick mist) and a pilot’s mistake, according to 🇺🇦National Police.

The crash may have been caused by weather conditions (thick mist) and a pilot’s mistake, according to one of the versions that Ukraine’s National Police considers. The investigation of the catastrophe is under way.

A number of European leaders, including the President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of the European Commision Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas and President of Poland Andrzej Duda, have expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims of the helicopter crash in Brovary.

“Just heard about the helicopter crash in Ukraine. Deepest condolences to the Ukrainian people and victims’ families. Estonia mourns with you. Yet another tragic reminder of incredibly heavy price Ukraine is paying during its freedom fight against Russia,” Estonia’s PM Kaja Kallas wrote on Twitter.

“It is with deep sadness that I received information about the helicopter crash in Brovary near Kyiv which left several persons killed, including senior officials of Ukraine’s Ministry of Interior. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims,” President of Poland Duda wrote on Twitter.

“We join Ukraine in grief following the tragic helicopter accident in Brovary. Minister Denys Monastyrsky was a great friend of the EU. We share our deepest condolences with the families of the victims, President Zelenskyy, PM Shmyhal and the people of Ukraine,” Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.

“Tragedy strikes at the heart of war-torn Ukraine. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, President Zelenskyy and the entire country following the helicopter crash at Brovary. We are mourning with you,” Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

According to the updated information provided by Ukraine’s Emergency Service at 2 pm, 17 people (including 4 children) were killed in a helicopter crash in Brovary this morning. 25 people were wounded, including 11 kids. 51 people have already received medical & psychological assistance. The helicopter crash investigation continues.

According to the latest statement of Ukraine’s Emergency Service, 14 people were killed in the accident, including 1 kid. Thus, the previous information about the death of 17 people (including 4 children) is not confirmed as of 3 pm (Kyiv time), 18 January.

Ukraine’s National Police published the names of the helicopter passengers, who died in a crash this morning:

Denys Monastyrskyy, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Yevhen Yenin, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Yurii Lubkovych, State Secretary of the Minister of Internal Affairs

Tetian Shutiak. Deputy Head of Ukraine’s Patronage Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Mykhailo Pavlushko, Lieutenant Colonel of Police

Mykola Anatskyy, Senior Inspector of Department of Communication of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Oleksandr Vasylenko, captain pilot of the helicopter

Ivan Kasiyanov, on-board mechanic, ensign of the civil protection service

Kostiantyn Kovalenko, helicopter crew member

