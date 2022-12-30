Russo Ukrainian War. Day 310: Russia launches tenth massive missile attack against Ukraine

On December 29, Russia launched its tenth massive missile strike against Ukraine; 54 of 69 missiles were downed. On the night of December 29-30, Russia attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made kamikaze drones Shahed-131/136.

Daily overview — Summary report, December 30

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 30/12/22. There have been no notable changes to control since the last update. pic.twitter.com/NcuTMjESq4 — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) December 30, 2022

Russia was preparing its 10th missile attack for 2 weeks to deprive Ukrainians of electricity on New Year but failed—Ukraine’s PM 54 of 69 missiles were downed and "energy engineers are already working to repair everything" where shutdowns were applied. https://t.co/hUlhyGH36p pic.twitter.com/LCIRrf0TE0 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 29, 2022

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, December 30, 2022 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content “[Russian forces are concentrating its efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia directions and are trying to improve its tactical position in the Lyman and Avdiivka directions. On Kupyansk and Novopavlivka directions enemy conducts an active defence. In the Kherson direction, Russian forces are regrouping troops to other directions, is being reinforced by units of territorial troops, and is conducting positional defence.] [In the morning, the Russian occupiers launched a massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. Russian forces launched air and sea-based cruise missiles, and S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles at energy and civil infrastructure facilities in the eastern, central, western and southern regions of Ukraine. According to confirmed data, 69 cruise missiles were used. Defence forces of Ukraine destroyed 54 of them.] Over the past day, Russian forces launched 85 missiles and 35 air strikes, as well as launched 63 MLRS attacks. The danger of air and missile strikes on the country’s critical infrastructure remains. The Russian occupiers continue to terrorize the civilian population of Ukraine. Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled attacks by occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka and Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region and Soledar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Vesele, Vodyane, Krasnohorivka, and Maryinka in the Donetsk region. The situation is stable in the Volyn, Polissya, Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions. Russian forces maintain a military presence in the border areas, and no signs of his formation of offensive groups have been detected. In the Siversky and Slobozhanskyy , the areas of the settlements of Leonivka of the Chernihiv region were shelled with artillery; Pavlovka – Sumy; Hlyboke, Zelene, Ternova, Staritsa, Vovchansk, Bochkove and Chugunivka in the Kharkiv region. The invaders also used army aircraft for the attack near Velika Pysarivka, Sumy region.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the invaders were fighting with tanks and artillery near Vugledar, Prechistivka, Zolotaya Niva, Velika Novosilka, and Neskuchny, Donetsk region. An airstrike was carried out in the area of Mykilskoye. In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, more than 25 settlements came under the influence of fire. Among them are Stepove, Olhivske, Dorozhnyanka, Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaki, Myrne in the Zaporizhzhia region and Beryslav, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Chornobayivka and Stanislav in the Kherson region. Enemy operational-tactical and army aviation operated in the areas of Gulyaipol and Stepovoy of the Zaporizhzhia region and Novosilka – Kherson region. [Russian forces continue to use the network of civilian healthcare facilities in the temporarily occupied territory to treat wounded Russian servicemen and mercenaries of private military companies. Thus, in Bilovodsk, Starobilsk district, Luhansk oblast, more than 100 wounded representatives of the "Wagner" PMC continue to be treated. In addition, in the city of Tokmak, about 120 wounded occupiers are being treated on the territory of the so-called "military hospital".] [In the city of Donetsk, the invaders organized the removal of medical equipment and medical workers from the Kalinin Donetsk Oblast Clinical Hospital to Mariupol.] [On December 28, more than 50 occupiers were eliminated as a result of fire damage by units of the Defense Forces of enemy positions in the Berdyansk district of the Zaporizhzhia oblast.] During the previous day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and struck the position of a Russian anti-aircraft missile complex. And our missile and artillery units hit 5 control points, 5 manpower concentration areas and the occupiers' ammunition depot.

Military Updates

On the night of December 29-30, the enemy attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made kamikaze drones Shahed-131/136, the Ukrainian General Staff reports. “A total of 16 “shaheeds” were released, flying from the south-eastern and northern directions. The enemy tried to use the channel of the Dnieper to overcome the air defence system of Ukraine.

All 16 kamikaze drones were destroyed by the forces and means of the “East” and “Center” air commands, as well as air defence units of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.”

Ukrainian air defence forces repel drone attack on Kyiv region’s infrastructure, Ukrinform reports, citing Kyiv Regional Military Administration Head, Oleksii Kuleba. “Last night Ukraine’s air defence forces repelled an enemy drone attack on infrastructure objects in the Kyiv region. Russia again targeted our infrastructure objects. The air defence forces repelled a drone attack, Kuleba wrote, adding that none of the enemy unmanned aerial vehicles reached the target.”

Ten UCAVs were downed over Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia regions, Ukrinform reports, citing East Air Command. “Last night the East Air Command’s air and missile units, in cooperation with the air defence units of the Land Forces, destroyed nine Shahed UCAVs and one Marlin drone in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, the report states.”

Ukraine’s Air Forces specify what weapons and areas Russia used to attack on 29 December, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force Command. “The Russian Federation used Kh-101/Kh-555, Kalibr, Kh-22, Kh-32 cruise missiles and Kh-31P anti-radar missiles during the morning strikes of Thursday, 29 December, which were preceded by a night-time drone attack.

The Air Force notes that 11 Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions were destroyed by air defence during the night on the eastern front.

Around 07:00, Russians attacked Ukraine with Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the area of the city of Volgodonsk, Rostov Oblast, and the northern part of the Caspian Sea, as well as Kalibr cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea.

In addition, up to six launches of Kh-22 and Kh-32 cruise missiles were made from long-range Tu-22M3 bombers, as well as two launches of Kh-31P anti-radar missiles. The occupiers also used S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles against the infrastructure facilities of front-line cities.

Preliminary reports indicate that in total, on 29 December, the occupying forces used 69 missiles. The […]Armed Forces of Ukraine, have destroyed 54 Russian cruise missiles.”

At least 185 civilians were killed by mines during the Russian war against Ukraine Also, 404 civilians were wounded by the mines, Ukraine’s state emergency service reported. Huge areas liberated from Russian troops remain polluted with mines. https://t.co/X4d9sBbEku pic.twitter.com/njogFIVAae — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 29, 2022

Russia says it shot down a drone near Engels air base, Reuters reports. “A Russian regional governor said on Thursday that air defences had shot down a drone near the Engels air force base, home to long-range strategic bombers. Russia says Ukraine has already tried to attack the base twice this month, killing at least six Russian servicemen, although it said there was only slight damage to two aircraft.”

Belarusian authorities consider 2 versions of the S-300 missile falling on the territory of Belarus: Lukashenko already informed, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Belarusian state-owned national news agency, BelTA. “The Belarusian authorities have confirmed that a missile from an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system fell on the territory of the country. Aleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of the country, has already been informed about the incident. […] The Belarusian authorities claim that the missile fell from the territory of Ukraine.

It is reported that two main versions of the event are being considered: the missile flew into the territory of Belarus, similar to the recent incident in Poland when the missile flew in the wrong direction, or the missile was shot down due to the operation of the air defence systems of Belarus.”

Situational update on the military situation as of 29 December, as reported by Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the Ukrainian General Staff, Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov. “In the east of our country, the situation remains difficult: Russian forces carried out offensive actions in the Kharkiv, Kupyan, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlovsk directions, carried out artillery fire on the positions of our troops along the entire line of contact, while Russian forces concentrated its main efforts on the Bakhmut direction. Around Bakhmut, defenders of Ukraine deter up to 20 attacks by Russian forces every day, who, under the cover of artillery fire, are aggressively advancing on the positions of our troops, — reported Oleksiy Gromov.

He noted that to concentrate artillery fire around Bakhmut, Russian forces deliberately reduced the number of shelling of our troops’ positions in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions in recent weeks, and ammunition was delivered to the Bakhmut and Lyman directions. More than 40% of Russian forces’ artillery fire along the contact line from Kupyansk to Maryanka falls precisely in the Bakhmut direction. […] Russian forces are trying to capture Bakhmut at any cost, despite numerous losses in personnel.

In general, the most difficult situation continues to remain in the eastern zone of our country, where Russian forces are trying to reach the administrative border of the Donetsk region. A total of 259 combat encounters with Russian forces took place since December 23 during the operation of the Defense Forces. The aggressor fired more than 4,000 shells at the positions of our troops, said Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov.

During the week, artillery units and high-precision weapons of the missile forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine damaged 151 enemy objects, including 13 control points of various levels, 10 warehouses with ammunition, fuel and lubricants, etc.

Along with conducting positional defence in the indicated directions (Bakhmut, Lyman. — Ed.), our soldiers continue offensive actions in the area of Kreminna, Luhansk region. During the week, the defenders of Ukraine advanced up to two and a half kilometres in the direction of the specified settlement.

According to him, among the officers of the headquarters of the 2nd Army Corps of Russian forces stationed in Luhansk, information is circulating about the gradual preparation of defensive lines around the city of Luhansk. At the same time, it is noted that in the event of a breakthrough by the Defence Forces of Ukraine of the defensive lines of the Russian occupying forces on the Svatove-Kreminna line and, accordingly, the transfer of hostilities closer to the city of Luhansk, a significant part of the servicemen of the units of the 2nd Army Corps, especially among those mobilized for temporarily occupied territories, plans to surrender.

Along the state border of Ukraine with the Republic of Belarus, the situation remains controlled and stable. Russian forces continue to increase their level of training, conducting exercises on Belarusian training grounds, which currently have up to 11,000 personnel and more than 400 units of weapons and military equipment of the occupying country. Today, the group of Russian troops deployed in Belarus, the Bryansk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation is half the size of the group that was used for the offensive on Kyiv in February this year — 22,000 against 45.5,000 occupiers, Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov said.

According to him, even in the case of the involvement of all combat Belarusian military units from the ground forces and special operations forces, the joint grouping of the aggressor’s troops will number about 30,000 people: Which is still less than the one involved in a full-scale invasion. In addition, as of today, Russia has removed from Belarusian territory all stocks of ammunition for artillery systems and rocket launcher systems, which were created in the interests of the armed forces of the Russian Federation on the eve of the attack on Ukraine.

Last week, the crews of the Tu-95MS aircraft of the occupying country flew to the missile launch line in the Caspian region and the Volgograd region, — said Oleksiy Gromov. In addition, since December 16 of this year, Russian forces have resumed flights of MiG-31K aircraft, which are the carrier of the Kinzhal hypersonic missile, as well as the A-50U long-range radar detection aircraft in the airspace of the Republic of Belarus. […] All this was aimed at identifying the objects of our air defence and further damage to the critical infrastructure of Ukraine

Oleksiy Gromov also reported that in the period from December 23 to 28, Russian forces used 23 kamikaze drones, including 13 last week. At the same time, since December 23, 19 air targets have been destroyed by air defence forces and means.”

Russians in Crimea declare a high level of “terrorist threat” for almost a month, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Sergey Aksyonov, Head of the Russian government in occupied Crimea. “In order to ensure the security and anti-terrorist protection of the Republic of Crimea and its citizens, a high (‘yellow’) level of terrorist threat will be in effect on the territory of a number of municipal entities and at the facilities of the Republic from 20:00 on 6 January to 20:00 on 21 January 2023. […]

At the same time, Aksyonov insists that “the situation in the region is fully controlled by the Republican and communal authorities. According to Aksyonov, “the security of the Republic of Crimea, its residents and guests are fully ensured by security forces and law enforcement agencies”.

On 26 December, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that Ukraine would regain temporarily occupied Crimea in a combined way, both by force and diplomacy.”

Over 1,800 settlements have already been liberated from Russian invaders, Ukrainska Pravda reported on 28 December. “Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine has already managed to liberate more than 1,800 towns and villages from Russian invaders. He said this in his annual address to the Verkhovna Rada.”

Explosions reported in half of Ukrainian oblasts as air raid alerts are lasting all over Ukraine since early morning Many were the result of work of air defense, governors report. President's aide said Russia launched 120 missiles. Attack is ongoing https://t.co/Ljd0FI601R pic.twitter.com/XStv6FVaAq — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 29, 2022

Ukrainian air defence shoots down over 420 Russian missiles and 430 kamikaze drones since Sept, Ukrinform reported on 28 December, citing the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yurii Ihnat. “Everyone took the date of October 10, from the first massive missile attack, as the beginning of the countdown of attacks on the energy infrastructure. But in fact, they hit the Kharkiv thermal power station back on September 11. At that time, they began to attack our critical infrastructure. Since then, our air defence forces have shot down approximately more than 420 missiles and 430 kamikaze drones. Of course, a larger number attacked [Ukrainian infrastructure], Ihnat said.

He also noted that Russian forces had already used a significant number of missiles, and the Russians still have a large number of missile carriers, which were redeployed deep into their territory after explosions at the Engels air base. Actually, they have now relocated to other airfields that can receive Tu-96 and Tu-160 strategic aircraft, the spokesman said.”

“Everything depended on the first day — how far we could break through,” Ukraine's general said about Kharkiv offensive. “The farther we went, the less they could do." Thanks to Russian bureaucracy the information about preparation “didn’t reach anyone.” https://t.co/qHVVoPS4xf — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 30, 2022

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

Lieutenant General Yevgeniy Nikiforov is likely in the process of taking over command of Russia’s Western Group of Forces (WGF) in Ukraine. He would be at least the fourth commander of the formation since the invasion, and replaces Colonel General Sergei Kuzovlev, who was appointed just three months ago.

is likely in the process of taking over command of Russia’s Western Group of Forces (WGF) in Ukraine. He would be at least the fourth commander of the formation since the invasion, and replaces Colonel General Sergei Kuzovlev, who was appointed just three months ago. As the Chief of Staff of Russia’s Eastern Group of Forces (EGF) during the early weeks of the invasion, Nikiforov would have been heavily involved in planning the disastrous attempt by EGF and airborne forces to advance on Kyiv from the north-west, via the Chernobyl area.

from the north-west, via the Chernobyl area. WGF is almost certainly currently tasked with holding Russia’s right flank, the area of Luhansk Oblast around Kremina and Svatove . As either side could plausibly attempt an offensive in this sector, Nikiforov assumes an important operational role in the conflict. The continued churn of senior Russian officers probably reflects internal divisions regarding the Russian Ministry of Defence’s future conduct of the war.

. As either side could plausibly attempt an offensive in this sector, Nikiforov assumes an important operational role in the conflict. The continued churn of senior Russian officers probably reflects internal divisions regarding the Russian Ministry of Defence’s future conduct of the war. In the early hours of 26 December 2022, Russia’s Engels Air Base was attacked for the second time in three weeks . Russian media reported that uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) were responsible for the strike on the facility, one of the main operating bases of Russia’s strategic bomber fleet.

. Russian media reported that uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) were responsible for the strike on the facility, one of the main operating bases of Russia’s strategic bomber fleet. Russia has long given a very high priority to maintaining advanced ground based air defences, but it is increasingly clear that it is struggling to counter air threats deep inside Russia .

. One challenge for Russia is probably the exceptional demand on its fleet of modern, medium-range air defence systems, such as SA-22 Pantsir, which would typically be expected to take a major role in countering UAVs. As well as providing point defence for strategic sites such as Engels, these systems are currently required in large numbers to protect field headquarters near the front line in Ukraine.