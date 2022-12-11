Electricity gradually returns to the south-Ukrainian Odesa after a week-long blackout caused by the latest Russian strike

206 repair teams are working in the Oblast around the clock to restore the electricity supply as soon as possible, Odesa Oblast head Serhiy Bratchuk said.

The operational situation in the Odesa region remains difficult. Power engineers work around the clock, as does the operational headquarters of the Odesa administration. 206 emergency teams are working at all addresses. Electricity is gradually returning to consumers for a short period. Communication and the Internet are also appearing,” – he said.

In particular water supply was restored to Odesa, the biggest Ukrainian port city, on Sunday.

During the latest Russian missile strike on 5 November, Ukraine’s air defense shot down 85% of the Russian missiles which is the best result during the war. Odesa region was only Ukraine’s region among 25 of them several energy objects were hit, causing a total blackout. After a week of constant work, only part of the damage has been repaired in the Oblast.

Ukraine again under mass Russian missile strike – updated

