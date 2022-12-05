Mass power outages as Ukraine again under mass Russian missile strike – UPDATING

A large fire that erupted in Odesa following the mass Russian missile strike of 5 December

Media and Telegram channels report explosions in six Ukrainian oblasts after the first wave of Russian missiles at noon on December 5. A second wave is ongoing.

Explosions are reported in Zaporizhzhia. Also, residents of Cherkasy Oblast report “sounds similar to explosions.” Telegram channels report about the work of air defense in Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, and Kyiv oblasts.

Mykolayiv Oblast Head wrote that Ukrainian pilots “do miracles” in the sky, but without details.

Ukrainska Pravda correspondents report on explosions in Odesa and the oblast.

Power outages

Water supply was reported to have been lost in Odesa. Parts of Kryvyi Rih are without electricity, boiler and pumping stations are shut down, according to Mayor Vilkul.

Tactic of mass missile strikes

Ukraine’s power system has suffered significant damage from a string of Russian mass missile strikes on civilian infrastructure that started on 10 October. Today’s attack marks the eighth mass missile strike since 10 October. Ukraine’s air defense has improved in shooting down the attacks, but 100% protection is impossible, and, reportedly, up to 50% of Ukraine’s power grid was damaged in the attacks. Ukraine suffered the first mass blackout all over the country on 23 November; it lasted for over a day in all regions. Power blackouts became the new normal for Ukrainians all around the country. In most locations, power is absent for over 50% of the day.

Ukrainian officials warned since 27 November that Russia is preparing a new missile strike. Russia’s strategy toward missile attacks on civilian infrastructure changed in the last month: air defense officials explained that it is stockpiling missiles to launch mass attacks that would overwhelm Ukrainian air defense. These massive strikes aim to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defense. While Ukraine’s capabilities of missile location are rather high, hundreds more air defense units are needed to shoot down the missiles, air defense specialist Oleksandr Marchenko told Euromaidan Press.

Tags: air defense, Russian missile attacks