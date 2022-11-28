Russia prepares new missile attack on Ukraine – Ukraine’s officials

Russia has been preparing a new missile attack on Ukraine, according to the country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the press center of the Defense Forces of Ukraine’s South, Nataliia Humeniuk. In recent weeks, Russia has conducted several massive missile attacks primarily on Ukraine’s energy facilities destroying up to 50% of the energy infrastructure.
“We understand that [Russian] terrorists are preparing new strikes, and as long as they have missiles they won’t calm down. The week that begins can be as difficult as the one that passes. Our Defense Forces are preparing. The whole country is preparing,” President Zelenskyy noted in his November 27 evening address.
The Operational Command South’s spokeswoman Nataliia Humeniuk added more details about the Russian preparations to new missile attacks:
“A [Russian] missile carrier on combat duty has appeared in the Black Sea first in a long time, it wasn’t there for several days. It is a surface missile carrier that carries eight Kalibr-type missiles on board. This indicates that preparations are underway,” Humeniuk said on the national telethon.
According to her, there also are missile carriers at Russian naval bases equipped and ready to go within a few hours.
Tags: Russian missile attacks