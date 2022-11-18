Help power Euromaidan Press: we need 6 power stations to keep working despite Russian missile strikes ~~

Dear readers, we need your help.

It’s very hard to work in Ukraine right now. Because of Russian missile strikes, entire cities and oblasts are left without power. Emergency blackouts make can last for 12 hours or even more. The mobile internet also goes out, as its infrastructure also requires electricity. To find power or the internet, hordes of people wander around the city, searching for cafes with a free socket and a connection.

Help us keep reporting for the whole world by donating to a fundraiser for six power stations for our team. They cost 1,800 EURO and will be brought in from Germany (because all power-related items are twice as expensive in Ukraine right now). These power stations will allow accumulating electricity to power our laptops and mobile phones when the lights go out. We’ll send you a report and our huge heartfelt thanks once we manage to buy them and distribute them for our team.

We’ll be grateful for any help! Donate via this link or the button below.





