All Ukraine’s nuclear plants shut down after Russian massive missile attack

Three nuclear power plants in Ukraine are cut off from power following the Russian massive missile attack earlier today, according to Ukraine’s State Nuclear Agency Enerhoatom.
Due to the voltage drop in the energy system of Ukraine, the emergency shutdown of Pivdennoukratinska, Rivne and Khmelnytskyy nuclear power plants has been activated. Currently, all Ukrainian nuclear plants have temporarily ceased generating power into Ukraine’s energy system, according to Enerhoatom.
All Ukrainian nuclear plants combined generate approximately 24,5% of power into Ukraine’s energy system. During critically cold winter weeks, nuclear plants account for more than 40% of the electricity produced in Ukraine.
Tags: energy infrastructure, nuclear power plant, Russian missile attacks