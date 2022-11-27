Russia fired more than 4,000 ground- and sea-based missiles at Ukraine since Feb 24 – Ukraine’s Air Force

Launch of Russian ballistic missile. Source: Wikipedia

During its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia fired more than 4,000 missiles at Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of Ukraine, told Suspilne.

“More than 4,000 missiles have been launched in Ukraine, all types of missiles. But that [figure] doesn’t include the S-300 [surface-to-air missiles often used by Russian in their secondary ground-attack role], MLRS, air-based missiles such as the Kh-59, Kh-58,” he said.

Ihnat says that countering the Russian missiles, Ukraine spent a lot of air defense ammunition.

“It’s good that we also have friends in the West who had these complexes in service. Slovakia provided us with one S-300 complex. And, in accordance with it, a certain amount of ammunition,” he noted.

Read also:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian missile attacks, Russian missiles