Russia stockpiling missiles for new massive strike – Ukraine’s Air Force

Russia has realized that sporadic missile and drone strikes do not bring the desired destruction to Ukraine’s infrastructure and are therefore trying to stockpile precise missiles, spokesman of Ukraine’s Air Force Yuriy Ihnat said on air of the country’s national newscast.

He said that Russia had spent several months accumulating missiles before launching four massive strikes on Ukraine in October.

According to Ihnat, Russian plants are working in three shifts to replenish the loss of cruise missiles.

“Probably, they are stockpiling them in order to launch a volley. We can’t exclude this, because the enemy has not abandoned its intentions to destroy our critical infrastructure,” he stressed.

According to Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, Russia has used about 80% of its modern missiles, and has about 120 Iskander cruise missiles left. The military intelligence also knows about the Kremlin’s plans to buy Iranian ballistic missiles Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar.

The four Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure in October:

Tags: Russian missile strikes