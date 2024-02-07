Russia’s morning missile attack on Kyiv kills four, injures 40

The February 7 morning missile attack killed four people in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, and a further 40 were injured, Kyiv’s City Military Administration said on Telegram.

Last December, Russia resumed its large-scale missile attacks on Ukraine, and continues conducting them in the morning once every few weeks, with small-scale missile strikes occurring every day. Such attacks often damage civilian infrastructure and cause casualties among civilians. The missile attacks occur in the background of Russia’s daily Shahed suicide drone attacks.

Earlier, the city’s civilian administration reported 35 injuries, with 32 injured in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district and three more in the Dnipro district. In the Holosiivskyi district, the attack damaged several floors of a 18-storey residential building, killing four civilians and injuring dozens.

The Kyiv City Military Administration described the Russian morning attack as “the third missile attack on Kyiv in 2024,” in which Russia had used missiles of several types targeting the Ukrainian capital.