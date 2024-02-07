Eng
Russia’s morning missile attack on Kyiv kills four, injures 40

This morning’s Russian missile attack killed four and injured 40 civilians in Kyiv, with at least one more killed and three injured elsewhere in Ukraine.
byYuri Zoria
07/02/2024
2 minute read
Apartment building in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district damaged in the Russian missile attack on the morning of 7 February. Photo: Suspilne
The February 7 morning missile attack killed four people in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, and a further 40 were injured, Kyiv’s City Military Administration said on Telegram.

Last December, Russia resumed its large-scale missile attacks on Ukraine, and continues conducting them in the morning once every few weeks, with small-scale missile strikes occurring every day. Such attacks often damage civilian infrastructure and cause casualties among civilians. The missile attacks occur in the background of Russia’s daily Shahed suicide drone attacks.

Earlier, the city’s civilian administration reported 35 injuries, with 32 injured in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district and three more in the Dnipro district. In the Holosiivskyi district, the attack damaged several floors of a 18-storey residential building, killing four civilians and injuring dozens.

Russian missile assault kills one, injures at least 16 civilians, including a pregnant woman

Residents of a house in the Holosiivskyi district, where a fire broke out due to a Russian missile attack. Kyiv, 7 February 2024. Photo: Vladyslav Kravets/Suspilne

The Kyiv City Military Administration described the Russian morning attack as “the third missile attack on Kyiv in 2024,” in which Russia had used missiles of several types targeting the Ukrainian capital.

“The air alert in the capital lasted almost 3 hours. The missiles came at the capital in several waves from different directions. The air defense forces and means destroyed about two dozen enemy missiles over Kyiv and in the area of the capital,” the military administration said earlier, noting that the Russians used Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the territory of Russia.

According to earlier reports, the attack targeted multiple locations across Ukraine, killing at least one man in Mykolaiv and injuring three other civilians in Kharkiv.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
